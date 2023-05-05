Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.60.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group



The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

