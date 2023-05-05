Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,600.33. 292,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,582.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,275.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,733.19.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

