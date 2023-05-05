Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.99. 8,639,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,334,301. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -214.70%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.