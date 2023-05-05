Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 6.3%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 290,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 660,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Gunsynd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

See Also

