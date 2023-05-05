Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of HBI opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 71.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 152,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 30,088 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.