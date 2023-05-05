Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,494,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.