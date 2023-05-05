Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 8,494,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

