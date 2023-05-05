Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HSC shares. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,853,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,432. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.