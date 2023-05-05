Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

Harsco Stock Performance

HSC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,853,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,432. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

A number of analysts have commented on HSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Harsco by 940.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Harsco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Harsco by 507.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Featured Stories

