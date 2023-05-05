Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.33)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.36). Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

Harsco Stock Up 9.3 %

HSC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,432. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harsco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harsco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

