Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,898. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

