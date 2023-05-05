Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hayward updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 2,194,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,725. Hayward has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock worth $83,095,125. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hayward by 964.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $11,784,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.