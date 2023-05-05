HC Wainwright Raises Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $55.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

