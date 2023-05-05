HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 3.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.73. The stock had a trading volume of 137,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

