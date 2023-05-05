Head-To-Head Analysis: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) versus Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -6.14% -105.56% -5.92% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.16 -$77.80 million ($4.90) -2.62 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.