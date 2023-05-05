Head-To-Head Contrast: Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Piper Jaffray Companies and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.43 $57.04 million $6.13 12.99 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.14 $17.39 million $0.36 0.48

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Jaffray Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.