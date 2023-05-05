Head to Head Review: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) vs. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23% Arch Capital Group 18.43% 17.51% 4.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 1.66 $4.80 million N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $10.81 billion 2.51 $1.48 billion $5.19 14.05

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Till Capital has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Till Capital and Arch Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $74.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Till Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is composed of reinsurance underwriting which offers specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate segment represents net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

