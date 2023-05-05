Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,327 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

