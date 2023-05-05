Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 586,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXW opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.93.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

