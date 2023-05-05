Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after buying an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 316,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,811 shares of company stock worth $78,529. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Further Reading

