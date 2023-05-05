Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

