Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

CBOE opened at $137.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

