HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.