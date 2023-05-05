Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $13.60 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.