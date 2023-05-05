Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.
Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $13.60 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition
In related news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.