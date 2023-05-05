Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,903.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 108,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,506,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,388 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

