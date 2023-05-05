Herr Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.73. 285,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.