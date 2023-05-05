Herr Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,362 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 744,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,727. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

