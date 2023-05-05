Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $10.51 Million in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,202,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,000. Equinox Gold comprises approximately 0.6% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Herr Investment Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Equinox Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. 502,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

