Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $17.98 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,168,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,000. Adecoagro accounts for 1.1% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 196.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 224,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

