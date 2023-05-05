Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New $12.93 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,000. Five9 accounts for approximately 0.8% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.73. 1,535,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,936. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.72.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

