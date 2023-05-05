Herr Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,344,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $22.74. 611,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,406. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

