Herr Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.68% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

