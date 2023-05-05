Herr Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VAL. Benchmark began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VAL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 433,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,697. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

