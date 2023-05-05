Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given Maintains Rating at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.26. The stock had a trading volume of 391,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,514. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hershey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

