Hershey’s (HSY) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.34. The company had a trading volume of 384,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,514. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

