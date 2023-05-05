Hershey’s (HSY) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.
Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HSY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.34. The company had a trading volume of 384,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,514. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
