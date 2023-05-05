Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $130.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

