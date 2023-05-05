HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Issues Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DINO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,187. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

