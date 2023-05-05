HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after purchasing an additional 355,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

