HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $476,362.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,022.76 or 0.99989142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00684322 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $572,330.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

