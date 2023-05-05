HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Trading Up 2.6%

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 11,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 45,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HighGold Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.
HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 20,942 acres Johnson Tract gold property located in Southcentral Alaska, the United States.
