Highland Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 111,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,514. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

