Highland Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XVV. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period.

BATS XVV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 115,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

