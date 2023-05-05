Highland Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 84,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 176,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 813,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,323. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

