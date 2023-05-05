Highland Financial Advisors LLC Invests $8.82 Million in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,000. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 31.93% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.
Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AVIE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $63.41.
Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
