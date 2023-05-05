HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 8,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy makes up 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

