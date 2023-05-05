Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 225,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

HEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 307,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

