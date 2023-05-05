HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Mark Robert Patterson Acquires 20,017 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,903.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeStreet Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $5.95 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $41.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.