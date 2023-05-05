Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.89

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and traded as high as $21.97. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 1,461 shares changing hands.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

