Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Buys $100,332.18 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $909.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 706,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.