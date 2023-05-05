Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Trading Down 0.7%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.75). 49,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 257,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The stock has a market cap of £376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,000.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.24.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Read More

